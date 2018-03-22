LEFT: NYS Director General Richard Ndubai. PHOTOS | COURTESY

The National Youth Service (NYS) has announced that it will from Thursday deploy buses to ease commuter crisis in Nairobi during this rainy season.

In a series of tweets, the NYS Director General Richard Ndubai said that 27 buses will be deployed in Nairobi during the ongoing heavy rains.

“The decision to deploy the NYS buses was made to save commuters from the high fares that are charged by public commuter vehicles during the current season,” said Ndubai.

The NYS buses will charge a flat fee of Sh50 regardless of the distances and the routes used by commuters from high population areas of Nairobi.

Some of the routes that will immediately benefit from the NYS buses include Kibera, Githurai, Mwiki, Mukuru kwa Njenga, Dandora, Kariobangi and Kawangware.

“We have witnessed people in Nairobi walking long distances in the rain and most of the time due to high fares charged by commuter vehicles. We shall do the much we can to alleviate the suffering,” he said.

The impending return of the NYS buses will be reminiscent of the old days of the defunct Nyayo Bus Service (NBS) which also charged commuters a reduced fare.

NBS was established in 1986 to provide affordable transport to Kenyans and compete with the then Kenya Bus Services (KBS), a company ran by the City Council of Nairobi.



