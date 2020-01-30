Nyoro’s swearing-in as Kiambu governor put on hold

Kiambu Speaker Stephen Ndichu has postponed the swearing in of Kiambu Deputy Governor James Nyoro as governor to a later date.

This after High Court Judge John Onyiego, who was supposed to swear in Mr Nyoro, failed to turn up.

Earlier, Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba, Senator Isaac Mwaura, other leaders marched to Kiambu Law Courts over delayed the judge’s delayed arrival.

Nyoro’s planned swearing was meant to take place barely 24 hours after the Senate impeached Ferdinand Waititu as Kiambu’s governor.

More to follow…