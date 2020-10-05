Nyoro, Wahome wanted by DCI over deadly clashes in Murang’a





The Director of Criminal investigations department has summoned Members of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) and Alice Wahome (Kandara) following a fracas that left two people dead in Murang’a County on Sunday.

This following the directive by the Inspector General of Police on Sunday evening, to have the two MPs arrested for allegedly mobilizing goons who caused mayhem at Kenol, Murang’a County.

Through its Twitter handle, DCI summoned the two MPs to appear before the Regional Criminal Investigations offices in Nyeri on Monday morning.

“Following the @IG_NPS directive yesterday in regard to fracas and mayhem in Muranga County, the following members of parliament namely Ndindi Nyoro and Alice Wahome among others have been summoned to appear this morning at the Regional Criminal Investigations’ office in Nyeri to assist police with investigations,” DCI said.

On Sunday the IG further directed that the vehicles, which were hired to ferry the goons, be tracked and detained to assist in investigations.

The incident happened on Sunday when rival Kieleweke and Tangatanga youths clashed prior to Deputy President William Ruto’s arrival at a church service at Kenol AIPCA Church.

The deadly confrontation resulted in the death of two people and left several others nursing injuries.

HARASSED

But in their response the two legislators said they are not in hiding and that they would turn themselves in for questioning as directed by the police chief.

They claim they are being harassed by the State because of their political leaning.

“I am waiting for them (police). Let them say when they want to actualize the arrest and I will not task them to search for me. This is idiotic politics they are playing but I thank the people because they can see through the nonsense,” Nyoro said yesterday.

“We are slowly sinking back to the old bad days of being forced to worship a political personality and a political formation. Until now, I thought we were not going to sink further, but I am afraid we are losing it much faster than I anticipated,” said Ms Wahome.