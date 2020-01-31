Nyoro finally sworn in to replace Waititu after initial ceremony aborted – VIDEO

Dr James Nyoro has finally been sworn in as the third governor on Kiambu County.

Nyoro took his oath of office in proceedings presided over by Kiambu Chief Magistrate Patriciah Gichohi, who was also the master of ceremony of the proceedings.

Speaking before Nyoro took the oath, Ms Gichohi said all procedures of swearing in a governor had been complied with and it was time to swear in the new governor.

“The law requires that the incoming governor takes the oath in public that is why we are here. All laws have been complied with,” she said before handing over to Justice John Onyiego to swear in Nyoro.

The swearing in was conducted by Justice Onyiego at the county government headquarters at 12.45 pm on Friday after the ceremony was gazetted afresh on Thursday evening.

The judge had on Thursday stayed away from the event indicating that the county committee on assumption of governor’s office had not followed the law regarding the exercise.

The law (Assumption of Office of the Governor Act 2019) requires publication and notification of the swearing in ceremony in the Kenya and the county Gazette stating the date, time and venue.

Political leaders present included Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba, Senator Kimani Wamatangi and his nominated counterpart Isaac Mwaura, who both voted in the senate to impeach Waititu.

The ousted governor, who is challenging his ouster, had moved to court to have the swearing in ceremony halted but High Court Judge Weldon Korir declined the request.

“The act of a judge swearing-in of a governor is deemed to be a judicial function. This court will be overstepping its mandate by ordering the judge not to proceed with the swearing-in. In the circumstances, an order cannot be issued,” said Justice Korir.