Governor Nyong’o rushed to hospital after falling ill during a public function





Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has been admitted to Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu after feeling unwell during the installation of Archbishop Philip Anyolo.

Aga Khan Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Sam Oula said the Governor arrived at the hospital after he felt uncomfortable during mass at the Uzima University grounds in Kisumu

“He was brought while feeling dizzy and we have administered the necessary medication. We are still keeping him to monitor for any complications that may arise. For now, he is stable and in good hands,” Dr Oula said.

MEDICAL CHECK UP

Prof Nyong’o’s communication secretary Aloice Ager when contacted said: “The governor just excused himself to go for medical check up. No cause for alarm.”

Prof Nyong’o was among guests attending the installation of Rev Philip Anyolo as the new Arch Bishop of Kisumu.

The incoming clergyman has taken over from Zaccheus Okoth who has retired.