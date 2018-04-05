Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga (left) welcomes his Machakos counterpart Alfred Mutua at his office in Nyeri town on April 5, 2018. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has made it mandatory for county staff use only English and Swahili when communicating within county offices.

The county staff will also wear tags bearing their names in a new code of ethics and conduct aimed at promoting efficiency and accountability.

All staff signed the code of ethics on Thursday.

There are no details on how the ban on Gikuyu language in county offices will be enforced.

According to Governor Kahiga, the code of ethics is aimed at improving service delivery in the county.

“All county public officers will be required to maintain and enhance public confidence and have minimum standards of behavior to maintain the integrity of the office they hold,” said Mr Kahiga.

BENCH MARKING

The event was officially launched by Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua who is in the county for a two-day bench marking event.

Mr Kahiga said the code would create awareness on shared principals that would govern attitude and conduct in the county public service.

Dr Mutua praised the county for coming up with code.

“We are looking forward to fostering good relationship between the two counties that will see developments in various sectors,” he said.

He also asked residents to shun politics that are divisive and aimed at bringing people down.

“Look at someone’s scorecard before making a decision to vote them back in. Their performance should determine if they deserve being re-elected,” he said.

“We are excited to learn and exchange ideas and find homegrown solutions that will help us develop our counties and our beloved country as a whole,” he said.