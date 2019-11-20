Nyeri County to fund top pupil’s high school education

It was double celebration for this year’s KCPE top candidate Andy Michael Munyiri following the decision by the County Government of Nyeri to fund his entire high school education.

In a YouTube video published by Nyeri Governor’s Press Unit on Monday, November 18, minutes after the results were made public, Munyiri accompanied by his family met Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga at his office to celebrate the good news.

The county boss congratulated the Demacrest Academy pupil who beat all odds to emerge the top pupil with 440, declaring that the county would ensure that Munyiri realised his academic aspirations by paying all his school fees.

“This is a son of Nyeri, a child born among the most remote place of our county. He comes from Kieni in a place called Maragima and we are extremely proud of this performance. I know like he has said it has taken the hand of God, support from the parents, but beyond everything else he has worked himself to the bone. Nyeri is a place of firsts. This is the only place you can find Mwai Kibaki, Dedan Kimathi and here now we have the hero who is the best in this country,” said the governor as Munyiri struggled to fight back the tears of joy from streaming down his face.

Mutahi who was optimistic the lad would realise his dream of joining Alliance High School and eventually becoming an automotive engineer, announced the county would cater for Munyiri’s entire secondary education.

“We will support him in whichever way we can. Incidentally, this is among the students we as a county we are going to pay full fees for all the four years he is going to be here. That is the best we can do for him,” said the governor amid cheers.

A composed Munyiri thanked God for his success which according to him was a surprise as he went on to encourage his fellow pupils to work hard and trust God for the outcome.