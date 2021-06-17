Nyamomga confirmed as Nairobi Hospital CEO





The Nairobi Hospital Board of Management has confirmed the appointment of James Nyamongo as the facility’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Mr. Nyamongo’s appointment is effective December 7, 2020, when he was appointed acting CEO on a six-month probationary term following the unceremonious ouster of former CEO Allan Pamba.

In a statement to media houses announcing his appointment, the board said it appreciated the progress Mr. Nyamongo has achieved towards the transformation of the hospital.

“His focus, going forward, is to implement the hospital’s Strategic Plan 2019-2024 to transform the hospital into a premier healthcare facility in Eastern and Central Africa region,” said Board Chairman Maj. Rtd. Irungu Ndirangu.

“With an illustrious career spanning over 28 years, Nyamongo brings on board a unique experience that blends strategic management with financial management across various organizations.

He held various senior positions in both the public and private sectors.”

Before joining the Nairobi Hospital, Mr. Nyamongo worked at the Kenya Pipeline Company.

Previously, he worked at the National Oil Corporation of Kenya, Christian Health Association of Kenya, Friends Hospital – Kaimosi, and the Ministry of Cooperative Development.

He has also consulted for the International Finance Corporation, East African Development Bank, and the African Development Bank.

“In all these roles, Nyamongo demonstrated his acumen in driving business change, providing organizational leadership, and embracing teamwork,” stated. Maj. Rtd. Ndirangu.

The CEO holds a Master’s Degree in Finance and Public Policy from the University of Strathclyde (Strathclyde Business School) in Scotland (UK), a Master’s Degree in International Oil and Gas Management from the University of Dundee (Centre for Energy, Petroleum and Mineral Law, and Policy-CEPMLP) in Scotland (UK) and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration (Accounting & Finance) from United States International University (Africa) in Kenya.