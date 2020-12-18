Nyamira Governor succumbs to Covid-19 – VIDEO





Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama has succumbed to Covid-19 related complications, his family confirmed.

The 74-year-old Governor has been on treatment at the Nairobi hospital for the past few weeks.

He had been placed on life support.

His family told Nation the soft-spoken politician developed breathing problems in the past week after his lungs collapsed.

Incidentally, the Governor has been leading campaigns aimed at curbing the virus in his county. He’s urged residents to follow guidelines issued by the government through the Health ministry.

The County’s Deputy Governor Amos Nyaribo also contracted Covid-19 at the beginning of November and was treated at various hospitals in Nairobi for three weeks.

Nyagarama’s first wife, Dorcas Sigara, died in 1998, leaving him with 10 children and his eldest son, George Ndemo Nyagarama, on June 11, 2018 after a long illness.