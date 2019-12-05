Nyakang’o sworn in as new Controller of Budget

Dr Margaret Nyakang’o was on Wednesday sworn in as the Controller of Budget for a one term of eight-year.

Nyakang’o was sworn in by Chief Justice David Maraga at the Supreme Court building, hours after being approved by the Parliamentary Finance Committee.

This follows her nomination by President Uhuru Kenyatta on November 19, 2019, after the term of the former Controller of Budget, Agnes Odhiambo, ended in August.

Dr Nyakang’o now becomes the second controller of budget taking over from Ms Odhiambo.

While debating her nomination, Members of Parliament asked Nyakango to prioritize scrutiny of pending bills of 15 counties censored by the treasury before the counties can access their allocations to enhance accountability.

Dr Nyakang’o emerged the best out of a field of fifteen applicants among them Stephen Masha, currently the acting Controller of Budget.

Others who were in the race were Justus Nyamunga, Judith Akuma, Duncan Otieno, Edith King’ori, Leornard Lari, James Akeyo, Celestine Munda, Muinde Patrick, Karen Njeri, Macklin Ogolla, Elizabeth Mwathi and Abubakar Abdirahman.

Prior to her current appointment, Dr Nyakang’o was a Director at the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics.