Sand harvesting turned tragic at Emadeya village, Vihiga County after a six year old nursery school girl was crushed to death by a rock.

The deceased was a nursery school pupil at Waluka Primary school.

Four other children with her during the late Sunday tragic incident escaped unhurt.

The death caused sorrow in the rocky village located off Majengo-Luanda road.

It occurred next to a cave believed to be the origin of the Maragoli community, the largest inhabitants in the rural county in terms of population.

Mungoma chief Esther Vidija said the minor, Linda Savayi, was badly injured by the rock. She died on the spot.

“She was the daughter of Solomon Amadi. The children had gone to harvest sand and they were digging around a rock in search of the sand. This made the ground lose causing the rock to roll,” said Ms Vidija.

“The children were five at the time of the incident. Four escaped unhurt,” she added.

Police officers from Vihiga were alerted and arrived to pick the minor’s body and took it to Vihiga County referral hospital mortuary in Mbale.

Ms Vidija warned parents against letting their children perform tasks meant for adults.

She also warned that the ongoing rains had made the soil loose and noted that it would be dangerous for sand harvesters to go about their business in the rocky areas.



