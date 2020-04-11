Number of Covid-19 patients in Kenya jumps to 189

The number of people in Kenya infected with Covid-19 stands at 189 after five more persons tested positive, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said on Friday.

This is after 504 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. All the five are Kenyans with only one having a history of travel to the UAE.

Two from the total are men while three are women. In terms of distribution of counties three are from Mombasa and one each from Nairobi and Nyandarua counties.

Meanwhile, an additional 10 people have been released from Mbagathi isolation facility after recovering from Covid-19.

This now brings the total number of persons to be discharged from hospital after recovering to 22.

“Fellow Kenyans since our last news brief we have continued and managed to test some 504 samples out of this number some five have tested positive for the coronavirus disease,” Kagwe said.

QUARANTINE

“One case came from mandatory quarantine facilities while the others were picked by our surveillance teams. The five are aged between the ages of 27 and 57 years,” he said.

“But I am also glad to note that today an additional 10 individuals will be discharged from our Mbagathi Covid-19 isolation facility. The individuals have tested negative twice, and that brings in a total of 22 individuals who have recovered from the disease,” the CS added.

A total of 2,054 contacts have been monitored, and 1,481 have been cleared while 573 continue being monitored.