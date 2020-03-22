Number of coronavirus cases jumps to 15 after eight more test positive

The number of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the country has jumped to 15.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced this on Sunday after eight more people tested positive for the Covid-19; five Kenyans, two French nationals and a Mexican.

CS Kagwe said all the eight are imported cases from Europe and America and those who have tested positive for the virus aged between 20 and 56.

“All the eight came through the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport between March 4 and 17, and have all been isolated at various facilities and are being monitored by our team,” said Kagwe

“We are tracing 363 persons who had come into contact with these patients. So far we have also an additional three people waiting for processing at Mbagathi hospital.”

The government announced that all international flights will be suspended effective from Wednesday March 25, with only cargo flights be allowed to operate.

All passengers coming into the country before Wednesday will undergo mandatory quarantine at a designated place at their own cost.

The CS also warned those who refuse to self quarantine as stipulated that they will also undergo mandatory isolation and face the law immediately the quarantine period elapses.

He added: “I did further indicate that this coming two weeks are extremely critical for this country as we seek to contain the outbreak. We remain focused on exercising high level of hygiene and social distancing as the most effective measures of containing this virus.”

The state further suspended all churches and other religious gatherings and ordered that all bars be closed from midnight tonight. Only restaurants will remain open but only for take-away services.