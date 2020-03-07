NTV video editor dies in hit and run road accident within Nairobi’s CBD

Raphael Nzioki a journalist, who worked for Nation Media Group, is dead.

Reports gathered indicate that Nzioki was knocked down early on Saturday morning as he was crossing the road at the junction of Kenyatta Avenue and Kimathi Street junction.

The accident happened a few minutes to 1:30am Saturday morning.

According to eye witnesses, the driver who hit him sped off leaving Mr Nzioki’s lifeless body lying in the middle of the street.

His body has been taken to the City Mortuary where friends and family have since identified it.

Until his death Mr Nzioki was a video editor at NTV.