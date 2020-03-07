Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

News

NTV video editor dies in hit and run road accident within Nairobi’s CBD

By Sylvania Ambani March 7th, 2020 1 min read

Raphael Nzioki a journalist, who worked for Nation Media Group, is dead.

Reports gathered indicate that Nzioki was knocked down early on Saturday morning as he was crossing the road at the junction of Kenyatta Avenue and Kimathi Street junction.

Related Stories

The accident happened a few minutes to 1:30am Saturday morning.

According to eye witnesses, the driver who hit him sped off leaving Mr Nzioki’s lifeless body lying in the middle of the street.

His body has been taken to the City Mortuary where friends and family have since identified it.

Until his death Mr Nzioki was a video editor at NTV.

 

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Inter-faith blood donation campaign gets underway