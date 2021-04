Share this via PWA





NTV’s senior reporter Seth Olale has lost his three-year-old son.

The journalist announced the news on his social media platforms, namely Myles Moses.

“We will continue to love you unconditionally. Thanks for the 3 years and 4 months we shared. We shall reunite in absolute happiness one day. Bye baba…bye. We love You,”he wrote.

A close family friend told Nairobi News the late Myles had been in the Intensive Care Unit for the past week.

