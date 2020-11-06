NTSA suspends driving licenses of 9 rogue city matatu drivers





The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) on Thursday suspended driving licenses of nine matatu drivers who were filmed driving recklessly in the Central Business District risking the lives of commuters and pedestrians following an exposé by NTV on Tuesday.

Those suspended, according to the authority, are drivers from Super Metro Ltd, Triple S Co. Ltd, Manmo Sacco, Baba Dogo 25 Sacco, Sony Classic Co. Ltd, and Metro Trans Co. Ltd vehicles.

Officials from the named sacco operators were summoned to appear before NTSA to discuss various road safety concerns, including traffic rules violations.

The transport watchdog said the nine PSV drivers would be required to undergo a re-test at the Likoni Road Driving Testing Centre to ascertain their driving suitability before the licenses are reinstated.

“The nine drivers will be required to undergo a driver re-test at the Likoni Road Driving Testing Centre to ascertain their driving suitability before the licenses are reinstated. The Operators were directed to furnish the authority with various policy documents relating to management of driver/conductor discipline and other road safety measures,” part of the statement from NTSA read.

The authority further said that it will undertake road safety awareness training for all drivers and conductors of the six operators within seven days.

At the same time, NTSA directed all the operators to present a percentage of their fleet for compliance inspection at the Likoni Inspection Centre within seven days.

A report by NTV on Tuesday night detailed how drivers were using diversions to escape traffic snarl-ups while others drove on the new cabro pathways forcing pedestrians to pave way for them.

The drivers were also spotted driving on the wrong lanes of the road, which almost led to accidents, while others switched lanes easily due to the reduced height of pavements which were recently redone.