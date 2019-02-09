NTSA disassociates itself from Nairobi street racing event





The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has distanced itself from a street racing event scheduled for this weekend.

In a statement released on Friday, the authority said that it had not approved the Safety Tarmac Autocross race, which is organized by the Extreme Performance, to take place at Moi Stadium Kasarani.

NTSA said it had not allowed the race to take place contrary to information available on the event’s posters.

“This is to inform members of the public that NTSA disassociates itself from this activity. The authority has not approved it as alleged by the organisers,” the authority stated.

Notice on Race organized by Extreme Performance

This is to inform members of the public that NTSA disassociates itself from this activity. The Authority has not approved it as alleged by the organizers. pic.twitter.com/kSqSlkm7zi — NTSA KENYA (@ntsa_kenya) February 8, 2019

The organisers had indicated that 50 cars from East African countries are expected to participate in this month’s edition of the competition.

They had also listed NTSA as one of their partners and that only drivers who have adhered to the authority’s regulations would be allowed to participate in the event.

They had further indicated that NTSA was to be at the function where it would carry out alcoblow tests.

A similar event was held in January at the same venue where more than 30 drivers from BMW, Subaru, Mitsubishi and Honda participated.

The competition runs for two days with the first day set aside for time-trials culminating in head-to-head races on the second day.

The street racing event mostly attracts speed enthusiasts who enjoy racing and are often placed into separate categories such as AWD (all-wheel drive) and 2WD (two-wheel drive).