NTSA revokes City Travelers Sacco licence for traffic violations





The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has revoked the licence of City Travelers Sacco Operators over what they have termed as traffic violations.

The sacco operates between Railways Bus Stations, Kawagware, Riruta Satellite and Dagoretti Market within Nairobi County.

In a statement to newsrooms on Monday, NTSA stated that the operator was found to be in violation of provisions of Section 5(1) of the National Transport and Safety Authority (Operation of PSV) Regulations, 2014.

REVOCATION

“Section 5(1) of the National Transport and Safety Authority (Operation of PSV) Regulations, 2014 requires that all PSV operators have in place Code of Conduct governing the code of its employees, agents and its sub-contractors. The code must be adhered to,” NTSA said in the statement.

According to NTSA, the revocation was necessitated by the sacco’s failure to comply with the provisions.

IMPOUND

The authority also invalidated the Road Service Licences for all vehicles belonging to the sacco and released all the drivers and the conductors from the NTSA PSV System to enable them join other compliant saccos.

NTSA has further advised members of the public not to board any vehicles belonging to the sacco in order to avoid any inconveniences.

The Traffic Department has also been advised to impound any vehicles belonging to the sacco found operating contrary to the revocation.