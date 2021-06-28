NTSA relocates Nairobi offices





The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has relocated its Nairobi headquarters from Hill Park Building to 316 Upper Hill Chambers.

The new offices are along 2nd Ngong Avenue, Upper Hill Nairobi.

The Authority confirmed the news offices will be situated on Ground Floor, 8th and 9th Floor of the 316 Upper Hill Chambers.

This is effective June 28, 2021.

“Effective Monday, 28th June 2021, NTSA Headquarters will be relocated from Hill Park Building to the 316 Upper Hill Chambers, along 2nd Ngong Avenue, Nairobi,” NTSA said in a tweet.

NTSA Relocates Headquarters Effective Monday, 28th June, 2021, NTSA Headquarters will be relocated from Hill Park Building to the 316 Upper Hill Chambers, along 2nd Ngong Avenue, Nairobi. Visit https://t.co/EXNHLUQk4E for more details.@NPSOfficial_KE @Ma3Route @KenyanTraffic — NTSA KENYA (@ntsa_kenya) June 27, 2021

But the Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle plates will be issued at the Likoni Road Motor Vehicle Inspection Centre, Industrial Area, Nairobi.

NTSA which is the regulatory body for the road transport sector in Kenya is mandated to harmonize the operations of the key road transport departments and help in effectively managing the road transport sector.

Some of the Authority’s services include the issuance of driving licenses, registering and licensing of motor vehicles, and conducting motor vehicle inspections and certifications.

Its other services include to regulate public service vehicles, advise the Government on national policy with regard to the road transport sector and lastly, develop and implement road safety strategies.

The relocation comes soon after the authority upgraded its system and announced it would commence inspecting vehicles that are more than four years old from the date of manufacture on Kenyan roads.

In a letter signed by Interior and Citizen Services PS Paul Famba, all vehicles regardless of ownership will be inspected in line with Section 16 (2) of the Traffic Act.

This means the National Transport and Safety Authority will inspect almost all vehicles on the roads. There are more than 3.2 million vehicles on Kenyan roads.

“The Act specifically provides that every vehicle more than four years old from the recorded date of manufacture shall be subjected to inspection by the motor vehicle inspection unit,” he said in the memo dated May 10.

In 2019, NTSA issued tough rules on the motor vehicle inspection regulations in an effort to tame perennial road carnage.