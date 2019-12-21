NTSA clears Modern Coast buses to resume operations after confusion

Passengers traveling by Modern Coast buses this festive season can breath a sigh of relief after the transport regulator announced it had lifted the suspension of the operating licence of its buses.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), in a statement by head of communication Dido Guyatu, said the move allows all suspended Modern Coast buses back on the road.

“This is to notify the members of the public that the suspension of Modern Coast Express Limited has been lifted,” said Dido Guyatu NTSA Head of Communications.

NTSA did not, however, indicate what was established during the inspection of the 43 buses or the criteria it used to clear the vehicles to resume normal operations.

Modern Coast, on their part, also notified their customers who had booked for travels during the festive season, that they were back on the road and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

“This would have made for a long statement, here is a simple one MODERN COAST IS BACK starting tonight!,” they said.

“We wish to apologize for the inconvenience caused to our passengers over the last few days and assure you that your safety and comfort is our number one priority,” they added.

There was confusion on Tuesday when Modern Coast posted on Twitter a letter purportedly from NTSA giving it the green light to resume operations only for the regulator to denounce the letter.

Last week NTSA suspended the bus operator’s license after two of its buses were involved in a tragic accident at Kiongwani on Mombasa road which left seven people dead and 62 others injured.

One bus was headed to Nairobi from Mombasa while the other was from Malaba going to Mombasa when they collided at night.