NTSA appoints George Njao to replace Francis Meja as director general

The National Transport and Safety Authority board has appointed George Njao as its new director general.

Njao takes over from outgoing NTSA director general Francis Meja, whose term has expired.

NTSA acting board chairman Dr. Alice Chesire said Njao has 15 years of experience in the transport sector, specifically in safety management which presents a great opportunity for the authority.

Meja, as the founding DG, is credited with setting up the NTSA, which consolidated some of the mandates previously undertaken by the Kenya Revenue Authority, Traffic Police and the Transport Licensing Board.

Chesire said the board had initiated structural changes and also made several other appointments internally.

“A number of substantial changes have been initiated in the authority, among them the review of the strategic plan and a series of new internal governance, policies and procedures.

“Mr. Njau will play a significant role in implementing these changes while at the same time bring on board the vast experience he has acquired over the years.”

Chesire said the road safety agency’s board also made three others appointments to enhance management.

The new changes saw Christopher Wanjau and Badu Katelo appointed the new directors of registration and licensing and road safety respectively, and Shalakha Shem appointed as the deputy director for supply chain management.

Wanjau has replaced Jacqueline Githinji, who was among seven NTSA officials arrested by Anti-Terrorism Police Unit during the probe into how two vehicles, including the one used by attackers during the Dusit D2 terror attack of January 21, were issued with similar registration plate numbers.