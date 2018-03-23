For 20 years, the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has been on a mission to rule the Nairobi skyline.

Not from the vantage view of a hill that its headquarters stands but in terms of an actual engineering feat that the controversial Hazina Trade Centre promised.

With a design inspired by the image of a Maasai moran standing with his legs crossed and leaning on a spear, the construction of the 39-storey tower started in 1997.

Standing at 180 metres upon completion, the building would be the tallest in Kenya and third in Africa after the Carlton Centre in South Africa and Cairo Tower in Egypt.

But the project is yet to take shape after the NSSF run out of resources to match its ambitions before current legal challenges arose.

Now about 2.5 million members who contribute to the fund could be left Sh11.5 billion short with only a stump of the skyscraper to show for it in what has the makings of an unravelling scandal.

TAXPAYERS LOSS

The contractors and consultants have already been paid Sh2.73 billion and there is a claim of Sh1.9 billion yet to be settled.

The contractors are also seeking a contentious compensation of Sh6.9 billion over project delays.

In addition, the remaining segment of the building is estimated to cost Sh4 billion, assuming there are no further hitches.

The building was designed by a local consultant, Mruttu and Salman Associates, and is being developed by a Chinese firm, Jiang Xi International, a locally incorporated international construction firm.

The structure is located between Moktah Daddah and Monrovia streets in Nairobi’s central business district.

MPs have now ordered that only minimal work should continue at the construction site in a bid to save taxpayers loss of billions of shillings as controversy continues to dog the building that could have been one of the iconic structures in the city.

The stoppage of major works was necessitated by a visit of members of the Public Investments Committee to the site on Wednesday where they found that the Chinese contractor is now demanding Sh6.9 billion compensation for the stalled construction. STALLED WORKS

Taxpayers are losing a whopping Sh20 million per week following stoppage of works after a suit was filed by troubled supermarket chain, Nakumatt.

The project stalled after Nakumatt, then an anchor tenant, moved to court to block NSSF from constructing an extra 36 floors for loss of business.

Data that was handed to chief quantity surveyor at State Department of Public Works, Alphonce Okweto, on Wednesday shows that the Sh20 million loss per week is composed of Sh1.7 million for extended preliminaries, Sh8.7 million on loss and expense due to head office overheads and Sh9.8 million on idle plant and equipment.