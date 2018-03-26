PHOTO | COURTESY

Self-declared National Resistance Movement “general” Miguna Miguna returns to the country Monday after a six-week stay in Canada, where he was deported by the government following the controversial ‘swearing-in’ of Nasa leader Raila Odinga on January 30.

Mr Miguna’s Emirates flight EK19 will touch down at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 2.30pm where he will be met by ODM members led by Senate Minority Leader James Orengo, his family and his legal team that has worked round the clock to secure his return.

In a statement he released Sunday, Mr Miguna remained defiant and criticised the Jubilee government for failing to facilitate his smooth return in line with various orders of the High Court.

“I wish to underline that the government has so far refused to guarantee my personal safety and security upon and after my return to and stay in Kenya,” Mr Miguna said, referring to various court orders issued by Justices Luka Kimaru and Chacha Mwita.

He particularly condemned Interior CS Fred Matiangi, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet and Immigration Principal Secretary Gordon Kihalang’wa.

“They have so far refused to obey and comply with the various court orders by Justices Kimaru and Chacha Mwita requiring them individually and collectively to return or reissue my Kenyan passport,” he said.

Mr Orengo announced the return of Mr Miguna on Saturday during the burial of Justice Joseph Onguto and urged ODM leader Raila Odinga to join him at the airport in welcoming the lawyer back home.

An advocate of the High Court of Kenya, Mr Miguna earned the wrath of the government when he commissioned the papers Mr Odinga’s used to take the oath as the ‘people’s president’ at Uhuru Park.



