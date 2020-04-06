Notorious female robbery with violence suspect arrested in Nairobi

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested a notorious robbery with violence suspect in Nairobi.

The suspect, who has other pending court cases according the police, was nabbed on Uhuru Highway near Nyayo Stadium while attempting to flee on foot after a suspicious vehicle she was occupying together with two men was intercepted.

Elizabeth Akinyi, 39, reportedly defied an order by police to stop and instead she and her two accomplices abandoned the car and scampered on foot.

The DCI detectives managed to arrest Akinyi even as the two male suspects managed to escape and are are being sought by police.

Police recovered eight master keys, 180 assorted door keys, masking tape, two mobile phones, a crowbar, a screwdriver, as well as front and rear number plates of a vehicle registration number KCU 586Q inside the car they were using.

According to the DCI, Ms Akinyi is part of a robbery with violence gang that reportedly operates in Gigiri and Kilimani divisions.

DCI said she also had a pending court case, including one where she and 5 others were arrested for a similar offence on May 18, 2019.