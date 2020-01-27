Notorious boda boda gangsters busted

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested a notorious gang operating on motorbikes terrorizing residents of Kileleshwa and Kilimani.

According to a post on Twitter, the DCI mounted an operation against the purported criminals and managed to arrest four of them.

THE SUSPECTS

“Following reports of increased cases of criminals operating on boda bodas within Kilimani and Kileleshwa, DCI detectives based at Kilimani mounted an intelligence-led operation where four suspects were arrested,” the DCI said.

The four suspects have been identified as Abdul Jafar, Derick Simani, Sadiq Mohamed and Hassan Musa Chepkoech.

During the arrest the sleuths also managed to recover one pistol, motorcycles registration number KMFA 500Z, KMET 389K and two motorcycles with no registration numbers.

Incidents of crimes committed by motorbike riders have been on the rise in Nairobi in the recent past.

SECURITY RISK

In 2019 National Crime Research Centre presented a report in Parliament saying boda boda gangs pose security risk and if not controlled can get out of hand.

The report, from a survey conducted in at least 24 counties, warned that the transport sub-sector poses a major threat to the national security, noting that armed robberies in M-Pesa shops, shopping malls and in the estates are now carried out by gangs on motorbikes.

The state agency recommended mandatory registration of the riders, refresher training, testing, regulation and effective oversight of the industry to contain it from further infiltration.