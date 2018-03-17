Nasa leader Raila Odinga addressing mourners during the funeral of Prof Alloys Tumbo Oeri in Bogeka village in Kitutu Chache South constituency in Kisii County on Friday March 16, 2018. PHOTO | BENSON MOMANYINasa leader Raila Odinga addressing mourners during the funeral of Prof Alloys Tumbo Oeri in Bogeka village in Kitutu Chache South constituency in Kisii County on Friday March 16, 2018. PHOTO | BENSON MOMANYI
By NAHASHON MUSUNGU

Opposition leader Raila Odinga says his pact with President Uhuru Kenyatta doesn’t mean anything has changed in his political agenda.

Speaking in Kisumu on Friday, during his first visit to his political stronghold since his meeting with President Kenyatta, Odinga said his gesture was only meant to give dialogue a chance.

“I am here to tell you that nothing has changed. We stand for what we fought for, we just decided to give dialogue a chance to solve our problems,” said Odinga to the thousands of enthusiastic supporters who lined the streets to meet him.

STEADFAST SUPPORT

Mr Odinga also posted a tweet thanking the people of Kisumu for the warm welcome they accorded him and for their steadfast support for the opposition coalition.

But on social media he was subjected to harsh criticism from Kenyans who questioned his decision to work with the Jubilee government.

This new-found friendship between the opposition leader and the Head of State has also has left his co-principals in Nasa, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula a restless lot.