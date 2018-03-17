Nasa leader Raila Odinga addressing mourners during the funeral of Prof Alloys Tumbo Oeri in Bogeka village in Kitutu Chache South constituency in Kisii County on Friday March 16, 2018. PHOTO | BENSON MOMANYI

Opposition leader Raila Odinga says his pact with President Uhuru Kenyatta doesn’t mean anything has changed in his political agenda.

Speaking in Kisumu on Friday, during his first visit to his political stronghold since his meeting with President Kenyatta, Odinga said his gesture was only meant to give dialogue a chance.

“I am here to tell you that nothing has changed. We stand for what we fought for, we just decided to give dialogue a chance to solve our problems,” said Odinga to the thousands of enthusiastic supporters who lined the streets to meet him.

STEADFAST SUPPORT

Mr Odinga also posted a tweet thanking the people of Kisumu for the warm welcome they accorded him and for their steadfast support for the opposition coalition.

I wish to thank the people of Kisumu County for a very warm welcome and strongly endorsing the national reconciliation process that we are undertaking for the sake of our beloved nation. Asanteni sana pic.twitter.com/UC9TCbC8f6 — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) March 16, 2018

But on social media he was subjected to harsh criticism from Kenyans who questioned his decision to work with the Jubilee government.

What of NASA. Tell us the original agenda of NASA and I will prove to you that your move is based on personal gain — Inzeyi (@Inzeyi1) March 17, 2018

“Judas Israila” you have betrayed the revolution. — Timson Atako (@TimsonA) March 17, 2018

Baba now that you are in Kisumu and in Jubilee let’s talk, please make the people of Kisumu apologise to me for having barred me from casting my Jubilee vote on 26th. — Adero Cliffe (@CliffeAderO) March 16, 2018

politics is about personal interests, there is nothing like for the interest of peace, raila has perfected in politics of betrayal and that is may be one of the reasons why he will never be a president — Momirito (@Momirito1) March 17, 2018

since we have reconciled with JUBULEE si IEBC wafungue ile servers tuchungulie now that we are friends — frank Amdizo (@9634b43794c9458) March 17, 2018

I disagree with you, Politics are like football matches or boxing games you score against your opponents but their are your best friends only play time matters, you loose you congratulate the winner and move on. — Yego B. Benard (@yegobenard) March 17, 2018

This new-found friendship between the opposition leader and the Head of State has also has left his co-principals in Nasa, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula a restless lot.