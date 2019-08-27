Not yet counted? Here are the times to be home for the exercise

The Population and Housing Census will now be conducted during the day starting from August 27, 2019 following inter-ministerial meeting held on Monday.

The enumeration period in major urban centres like Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Eldoret, Kisumu, Kakamega, Nyeri, Kiambu, Thika, Machakos and Kisii will be between 6am to 10pm while the schedule for the rest of the country will be between 6am to 6pm.

“I wish to remind enumerators that they work from 6am-6pm and will be held accountable accordingly,” Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho said on Monday.

The PS further said the exercise will not be extended despite many Kenyans saying they are yet to be counted.

I thank business people for ceasing operations to facilitate the Census exercise and all Kenyans for being patriotic as it continues.Following an Inter-ministerial meeting,we adjusted operational mechanisms and put in place measures to ensure the enumeration process is quicker.

Kibicho said the seven days set aside by the government are enough to have every one enumerated.

“The exercise will end on August 31, there will be no extension because we expect that all Kenyans will have been counted,” Kibicho said.

According to the PS, by the end of the exercise, each enumerator will have visited at least 100 households.