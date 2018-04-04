Mbita MP Millie Odhiambo during a past press conference at Parliament buildings. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Mbita MP Millie Odhiambo has riled at Kenyans over claims that a man who has been accused of conning 13 female MPs was in a sexual relationship with them.

Ms Odhiambo faulted Kenyans for always linking women with sex scandals. The suspect Wazir Benson Chacha has been arrested and arraigned in court over the extortion claims.

“I know “sex” sells but I find it abhorrent for any person or institution to spin this nonsense. Can women not do anything without it being about sex?” the legislator posed.

“I am sure if I told you women MPs had Nyoyo for lunch you would find a way of making it sexual. May be we had sex with the beans and now the maize wants sex too. Like I have always said, did any woman MP borrow your “V” and misuse it? It can not always be a vagina monologue. Only non intelligent people make everything about women sexual. Grow up (sic)!”

She said the man had registered a number in the name of Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege and solicited money from her female colleagues.

“Hon Sabina Chege discovered that a conman was using her name to con people. The conman fraudulently registered a number under Hon Sabina’s name. He would either solicit for money for Hon Sabina’s alleged cancer treatment abroad or would create a crisis that required urgent money. He coned both male and female MPs and non MPs alike. A number sent him money,” said Ms Odhiambo.

She added that one way of trying to con women MPs was to try hitting on them with sexual messages.

“We share information on our wassup (sp) and we discovered he had tried to con several women MPs,” she added.

“As women MPs we agreed to report him to the police. Then suddenly the story became about sexual innuendos to direct connotations of sexual engagements,” she went on.

However, it was the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti who told a National Assembly committee that detectives had discovered that the said man was in special relationships with some MPs.

Ms Odhiambo also accused some bloggers of putting up a photo of a man called Samwel from Murang’a who took a photo with Ms Chege and claiming that it was the suspected conman.



