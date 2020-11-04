Normal learning resumes in January but exam preparations to proceed





President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed that learning institutions remain closed until January 2021.

Presidenrt Kenyatta made the announcement on Wednesday while saying that candidates will continue with their examination preparations under stringent Covid-19 protocols.

In a televised address to the nation, the Head of State directed that Grade Four, Standard Eight and Form Four learners remain in school as the remaining classes resume their normal studies at the beginning of next year.

He was speaking at the 6th Extraordinary Session of the National and County Governments Co-ordinating Summit, where he asked Members of Parliament to ensure allocation of funds for additional hand-washing points, masks for every child as well as physical distancing in schools.

Mr Kenyatta urged MPs to work with the National Government’s administration officers, National Government Affirmative Action Fund and National Government Constituency Development Fund boards in order to safeguard learners from the deadly Coronavirus.

The president noted that only 38 days after the government relaxed measures against Covid-19, the country had recorded a total of 15,000 new cases and approximately 300 fatalities in the month of October.

He further stated that the rate of positive cases had increased to 16 percent in the month of October from 4 percent in September reiterating on the need to take stringent lifesaving measures to safeguard Kenyans against the scourge as opposed to popular decisions.