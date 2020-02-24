No more static traffic police officers on major highways

The National Police Service has received 38 vehicles to enhance traffic control on major highways.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has donated 19 of the vehicles that will now be used by traffic police officers.

HIGHWAYS

The Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai, while receiving the vehicles on Monday at Police Pavilion in South C, said that static officers along the roads will be removed.

Mutyambai said the officers will be replaced by mobile traffic operation on the major highways.

The police boss said motorists will be required to dial 999 for help and the controller will liaise with personnel on the affected routes for a response.

“We have the police free toll lines, we are going to act on that information,” Mutyambai said.

The 38 vehicles will be used by the Police Traffic Department across the major highways across the country to control traffic.

“The vehicles are marked. Serial number 1-38 and the routes. The vehicles will also be provided with the registration numbers and the names of the officers,” Mutyambai said.

ACTION

The police boss noted that the registration will make it easier for the leadership of NPS to take action against concerned police officers whenever complaints are raised.

he believes the deployment of excess traffic officers on roads is purely for personal gains.

Deputy Inspector General, Kenya Police Service Edward Mbugua said that drivers with minor traffic offenses will not be detained and that if a vehicle is involved in an accident and the driver is found to be responsible, the vehicle will be handed back to the owner or the Sacco and action taken against the driver.

The checkpoints and roadblocks on highways shall only be mounted with the express authority of Regional Commanders and must be justified.

The Commanders will also be held accountable for any misconduct by the traffic officers under their commands who goes unpunished.

“This streamlining is already on course as can be confirmed by the number of checks currently in place from Mombasa to Malaba. We call upon all Kenyans of goodwill to support us by obeying the law and avoid in corrupt activities on our roads,” Mbugua said.