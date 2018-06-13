LEFT: Suspended Youth Affairs PS Lilian Omollo. RIGHT: Lang'ata women prison.

Suspended Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Lilian Omollo is back in remand at the Lang’ata Women’s Prison in Nairobi.

Mrs Omollo, an accused in Sh8 billion National Youth Service scandal, was readmitted to the detention on Wednesday morning.

She was locked up after leaving Kenyatta National Hospital where she was admitted for 2 weeks after collapsing in court.

REJOINS OTHER SUSPECTS

She now joins the rest of the female suspects in the NYS scandal, who are being held at the prison after failing to secure bail.

Mrs Omollo, who has spent two weeks at the hospital’s private wing, left the KNH at 7.30am on Wednesday.

Acting KNH chief executive Thomas Mutie confirmed her release after her condition “improved”.

“Ms Omolo was discharged from the private wing at around 5pm last evening,” Dr Mutie said

“We decided to release her after her condition improved. Had she been still unwell, we would not have discharged her since it is against normal medical practice.”

The PS, who stepped aside to pave way for investigations into the loss of Sh8 billion, was picked up by a prison car and accompanied by officers from the prison.

CONFIRMED ARRIVAL

Officer in charge of Langata Prison Jane Kiiri confirmed that Mrs Omollo arrived at the prison at 8.30am.

The anti-corruption court on Tuesday rejected an application to grant bail to the 42 suspects accused of various offences in the NYS scandal.

On May 30, Mrs Omolo was hospitalised after the High Court remanded her together with 21 other suspects.

Detectives questioned her last Thursday after Chief Magistrate Ogoti ordered them to visit her at the ward and confirm details of her admission and whether she was still at the hospital.

A letter from her physician, Dr Stanley Ngure, asking the magistrate to excuse her on account of illness was presented in court but gave no details on her condition.