No causalities in Upper Hill School fire

The Kenya Red Cross confirmed that there were no casualties during Wednesday night’s fire at Upper Hill School in Nairobi.

According to police reports a dormitory was razed down by the fire that reportedly stated out at around 7pm.

Witnesses said the fire spread quickly but fire fighters responded on time and contained it.

Update: Fire contained, no casualties reported. https://t.co/Mf5vBfpqIc — Kenya Red Cross (@KenyaRedCross) February 5, 2020

By the time of publishing this article it remained unclear what caused the fire, although police have commenced investigation.

Two weeks ago a dormitory at Moi Girls’ Secondary School in Mandera went up in flames.

Three students were reportedly injured following the inferno. The three were rushed to Mandera County Referral Hospital for treatment.