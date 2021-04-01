NMS to upgrade 8 markets in Nairobi





Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has commenced the upgrade of eight markets in Nairobi into modern markets.

The facelift will see the markets have modern stalls, parking areas, new-look ablution blocks as well as link roads to improve accessibility.

The markets include Muthurwa Market, City Park market, Jericho market, Wakulima, Uhuru, and three markets along Kayole Spine Road in Embakasi, Landhies Road, and Toi Market.

NMS Director General Major General Mohamed Badi said already the Public Work’s directorate has begun the upgrade works at both City Park and Muthurwa Markets.

“Upgrade of the eight markets into proper standards with ablutions, parking spaces, and modern stalls. The works have already started. We intend to make sure the markets have new ablution facilities where they lacked,” said Mr Badi.

He said NMS is working together with the national government in the project where the latter will do 20 markets.

Maj-Gen Badi pointed out that the link roads to the markets will be improved in order to enhance accessibility while the parking spaces will ensure farmers have enough space to deliver their produce to the markets.

“The various parking spaces in the markets will also be upgraded to ensure that there is enough capacity for farmers to come deliver their products in the markets,” he said.

Nairobi currently has 20 open-air and 23 large markets which are not enough for the huge population of merchants in the capital city.

However, five new markets including Mwariro, Westlands, Gikomba, Karandini and New Wakulima which have been constructed at a cost of Sh2.2 billion will soon be unveiled to add to the number.

At City Market, more than 70 percent of the renovation works, which had stalled for many years, have been done and the market will soon be re-opened.

As part of the upgrade works, a borehole has been already drilled at Toi Market with the water reservoir under fabrication.

The market’s asbestos roofs will be removed and replaced with others and at the same time perimeter walls and security lighting will be installed. It is expected that the construction works will be completed next month.

A 2017 City Hall report revealed that out of the 43 markets in Nairobi County, a total of 10 have asbestos roofing.

Asbestos is a hazardous material with extremely fine fibers and can remain suspended in air for hours. If handled without caution, it may cause serious chronic health problems such as asbestosis, lung cancer and mesothelioma.