NMS to test run Green Park terminus on Tuesday





After several delays, the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) is now set to test run the Green Park terminus on Tuesday.

All PSVs from Nairobi Railway Station stage will do a test run of dropping passengers at the newly constructed Green Park Terminal (former Lunar Park) on Tuesday, between 6:00am and 9:00am.

According to a statement by Nairobi Metropolitan Services, normal PSV pick-up and drop-off operations will continue from the Nairobi Railway Station frontage until further notice.

NMS is in the process of implementing the various “de-congestion strategies” of the Nairobi Integrated Urban Development Master Plan (NIUPLAN).

One of the strategies, is the construction of Public Service Transport Terminals popularly known as stages.

Green Park terminus, which will act as the drop-off and pick-up point for matatus plying Ngong and Lang’ata routes once the decongestion process begins, has seen its completion date pushed forward severally.

NMS Director General Major General Mohamed Badi in January said the terminus would be ready by end of March, adding that design issues and consultation with stakeholders had delayed its completion.

Early this month President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga inspected the terminus and were taken around the nearly half-finished park that has already been fitted with shades and seats for commuters as they wait for their rides.

The terminus will be the drop-off and pick-up point for at least 110 matatus plying the Ngong and Lang’ata routes a move aimed at decongesting the Central Business District.

It will also accommodate matatus plying the Mombasa Road – South B, South C, Industrial Area, Imara Daima, Kitengela and Athi River routes.