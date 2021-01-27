NMS to expand Green Park terminus to accommodate boda boda, taxis





Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) is set to expand the Green Park terminus at the former Railways Club ground to accommodate boda boda and taxis operators in Nairobi.

This is part of plans to have the boda boda and taxis available to commuters to offer last mile connectivity once they alight from matatus at the stage.

NMS Director of Transport and Public Works Engineer Michael Ochieng said the boda boda and taxis will be available to commuters who will prefer not to walk to the Central Business District (CBD).

The move, Eng Ochieng explained, is intended to accommodate all stakeholders in the decongestion strategy in the capital city.

He added that extension works are currently going on, with NMS extending the transport furniture within the terminus that was at first intended to accommodate at least 140 matatus.

“Decongestion is more of an expansive and we don’t want it to be branded as a matatu issue. We want to bring taxis and bodaboda operators who are also operating within the Central Business District,” said Mr Ochieng.

Boda boda operators have continued being a menace despite being banned by City Hall in 2019 from operating within the city centre.

This has led to sting operations on the motorcycle operators leading to more than 4,000 motorcycles being impounded by the Nairobi City inspectorate department.

However, in November, city boda boda operators resolved to support the relocation plans after striking a deal with NMS to be incorporated in the new termini to act as last mile connectors.

Green Park terminus, which will act as the drop-off and pick-up point for matatus plying Ngong and Lang’ata routes once the decongestion process begins, has seen its completion date pushed forward severally.

NMS Director General Major General Mohamed Badi last month said the terminus would be ready by end of December, adding that design issues and consultation with stakeholders had delayed its completion.

However, on Tuesday, badi said the terminus will now be ready next month when it will be officially opened for use by the transport stakeholders.

At the same time, Mr Ochieng said they had started construction works at the Workshop Road terminus that is located between Workshop next to Neno Evangelism Centre and Bunyala roads with the works set to be complete within a month.

He pointed out that the terminus will be in two parts, with the first part next to Haile Selassie and the other one along Bunyala Road where people can also cross using the footbridge into the CBD.

The terminus will accommodate matatus using Mombasa Road – South B, South C, Industrial Area, Imara Daima, Athi River, Kitengela and Machakos.