NMS starts exercise to weed out ghost workers

Director General of Nairobi Metropolitan Services Major General Mohamed Abdalla Badi address journalist during a presser on Corona crisis at Afya House on March 20 2020.PHOTO|SILA KIPLAGAT

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has kicked off a staff validation exercise aimed at weeding its workforce of ghost workers and imposters.

The exercise, which is set to run for the next two weeks, will see the Major General Mohammed Badi-led office verify the 6,852 employees seconded to it from the Nairobi County government.

Already, an ad-hoc committee has been established to oversee the exercise which will run up to next month.

“The exercise is to ensure there is compliance among staff seconded to NMS as well as to verify if we have the right people on board so that we do not have a mix up. We do not want people purporting to be our staff yet they are not,” read a statement from NMS.

The first directorate that will be validated is the compliance and enforcement which is made up of enforcement and inspectorate officers.

The directorate headed by Rachel Maina has 1,046 officers.

“Following the appointment of the above committee to conduct staff validation exercise and report within 14 days, the committee has scheduled to commence the exercise from November 25, 2020 as per the attached schedule,” said a communication from NMS.

The staff will be required to present their letters of secondment to NMS from the Nairobi County government, original identification card, appointment letter, academic and professional certificates, last pay slip and last promotion letter, if any.

Enforcement and compliance officers stationed at the headquarters, Starehe, public transport control unit, parking bay, prosecution unit, Uhuru Highway patrol, traffic marshalls, investigations and debt collection unit will present themselves at the General Stores between Wednesday and Friday for the exercise.

This will also apply to those at the licensing unit, traffic inspection unit, city planning, environment unit, general stores and security section.

Those from Kamukunji, Dagoretti North and South, training college, Dagoretti pounds, Kibra, Embakasi South and North will present themselves for validation between November 30 and December 1 with the exercise to continue until December 4.

“This is therefore to ask you to inform all the staff under your charge including those on offs and annual leaves to present themselves at their respective stations or venues indicated in the schedule for the validation exercise,” said Ms Maina.

There has been a push and pull between City Hall and NMS over the secondment of the staff by the Public Service Commission (PSC) with Governor Mike Sonko declining to release the staff payroll arguing that the role of payment of salaries still lies with the Nairobi County government.

This followed the secondment of the first batch of 6,052 City Hall employees to NMS in April followed by another 800 from the inspectorate a month later.

The tussle between NMS and Sonko went to court with some employees declining to join the Maj-Gen Badi administration from City Hall.

Some of the enforcement and compliance staff are still remaining at City Hall.