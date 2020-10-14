NMS set to conduct second Covid-19 mass testing in city

Director General of Nairobi Metropolitan Services Major General Mohamed Abdalla Badi address journalist during a presser on Corona crisis at Afya House on March 20 2020.PHOTO|SILA KIPLAGAT

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) is set to embark on a two-day free Covid-19 mass testing as the country raises fear of a second wave of coronavirus infections.

The mass testing will be conducted at the weekend and between Saturday and Sunday, October 18, 2020 simultaneously across all the 17 sub-Counties in Nairobi county.

This will be second free mass testing by NMS headed by Major General Mohammed Badi after a first one in May where more than 3,000 residents turned out to be tested in an 11-day exercise.

Nairobi and Mombasa counties have been the hardest hit by the novel virus first reported in Kenya in March with the latter being the epicenter of the deadly disease.

“Nairobi Metropolitan Services will be conducting mass Covid-19 testing across all sub-Counties on October 17 and 18, 2020. See posters updated to confirm your venue. Remember to wash your hands, sanitise, observe social distance and all Covid-19 regulations,” read in part a communication from NMS on Tuesday.

The new development comes amid a spike in the number of reported Covid-19 cases after the partial reopening of the economy by President Uhuru Kenyatta who relaxed containment measures.

The curve seemed to be flattening with only 1,036 positive cases reported between September 22 and 27 but this has since blown over with more than 300 positive cases being recorded daily.

The announcement by Kenyatta saw curfew hours shortened to between 11pm and 4am, bar hours increased even as Kenyans largely abandoned wearing of masks and social distancing.

On Tuesday, Nairobi accounted for 112 of the 318 positive cases announced by the Ministry of Health.

According to the NMS communication, Mukuru Health Centre will serve as testing venue for Embakasi South sub-County residents, High Ridge Primary School and Kihumbuini Grounds for Westlands residents, Huruma Lions Health Centre for Mathare residents, Ngei Primary School from people from Langata and Kibra DO’s office for Kibra residents.

For Ruaraka sub-County, Mathare North Health Centre will be the venue, Mutuini Hospital for Dagoretti South people, Nairobi Pentecostal Glory Church for Embakasi East residents, Umoja 1 Health Centre for those from Embakasi West while those from Makadara will converge at Star of Hope Primary School on Saturday and Rabai Road Primary School on Sunday.

Nairobi South Health Centre and Plainview in South B will be the venue for testing in Starehe Constituency; Dagoretti North residents will converge at Muslim Chief’s office on Saturday and Kilimani Primary School on Sunday while Kayole 2 Health Centre will host Embakasi Central residents.

For Embakasi North residents, Dandora 1 Health Centre will be the venue, Githurai Primary School for Roysambu residents, Kasarani Health Centre for Kasarani residents while individuals from Kamukunji will be tested in Zawadi Primary School on Saturday and Eastleigh Health Centre on Sunday.