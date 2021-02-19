NMS recruits

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Major General Mohammed Abdalla Badi (center), world resources institute vice president Wanjiru Maathai (left) and Wangari Maathai Foundation Head of Campaigns Elizabeth Wathuti poses for a photo on November 11, 2020 at the iconic Sycamore Fig Tree along Waiyaki Way and mpaka Road junction .That was set to be cleared to pave way for the construction of the Nairobi Express way. PHOTO LUCY WANJIRU

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has asked shortlisted candidates who’d applied for advertised jobs advertised in January to avail themselves for interviews at Uhuru Park.

NMS had in January, advertised positions for drivers of heavy commercial vehicles, plant operators, ambulance drivers, support staff, and clerical officers for applicants who scored a mean grade of D plain and above in KCSE.

NMS Director-General Kang’ethe Thuku and the Director of Human Resources Management said that the interviews would be conducted in strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols issued by the Ministry of Health.

“Further to the advertisements published in the Daily Nation, the shortlisted candidates are informed that they will be required to report at Uhuru Park grounds at 8am on their respective interview dates and should bring their original certificates and testimonials,” said Thuku.

He at the same time warned the interviewees to beware of fraudsters, conmen, and imposters who were asking for money purportedly to assist them to secure employment at NMS.

“Note that NMS does not ask for money from candidates seeking employment at any point. Such cases should be promptly reported to the police for action,” he added.

All jobs are offered on a two-year contract, with medical insurance as provided by the government.

In another development, Nairobi City County Government disaster, fire and rescue sector on Thursday said that they had recently recruited 300 men and women firefighters who will be deployed to respective fire stations in the City.

The recruitment took place in December, 2020 and has greatly helped fill the gap left by those who retired.

Most of the new recruits have been undertaking fire and rescue drills at the newly constructed Kagundo Road and Waithaka fire stations which have greatly contributed to the decongestion of the seven Nairobi CBD fire station which was highly depended on across Nairobi.

The two stations complete with state of the art fire, ambulance and rescue equipment donated by the Belgian Government in phase I was unveiled by president Uhuru Kenyatta in October, 2017.

Most of these programs were initiated and implemented through the leadership of the current Deputy Governor and acting Governor, Kananu Mwenda who was up to her appointment the Chief Officer in charge of Disaster Management.