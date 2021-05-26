NMS plan second test-run on new terminus





Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) is set to carry out another test run at the Green Park in Nairobi, as the opening of the terminus moves a step closer.

The dropping off and picking up of passengers test run follows a similar one conducted on the public service vehicles (PSVs) plying Ngong Road route last month.

In a public notice on Wednesday, NMS Director General Major General Mohamed Badi said the exercise will run between 4am and 8pm before normal operations for matatus using the Nairobi Railways Central station frontage resume.

Maj-Gen Badi said the construction of the terminus, set to serve as drop off and pick up point for matatus using Ngong Road and Langata Road routes usually using the Nairobi Central Station frontage, is nearing completion with the exercise in its transition phase with the work at the former Lunar Park nears completion.

The exercise, therefore, he said, is part of assessing the level of preparedness ahead of commissioning the facility.

“The notice therefore informs the general public that all the PSV vehicles operating in the Nairobi Central station frontage will do a test run of picking and dropping passengers at the Green Park terminus on Friday, May 28, 2021 between 4am and 8pm,” read in part the notice.

“Thereafter, normal PSV pick up and drop off operations will continue from the Nairobi Railway Station frontage until further notice,” the notice added.

The NMS boss said the Green Park terminal that is intended to be the new terminal for PSVs that were operating from the Nairobi Central Station frontage is nearing completion.

The process is now entering the transition phase of commissioning the terminus where all stakeholders will be assessing their level of preparedness for the commissioning of this facility,” he said.

Green Park terminus is part of a wider decongestion strategy being implemented by NMS under the Nairobi Integrated Urban Development Master Plan where one of the plans is the construction of public service transport terminals.