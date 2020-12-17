NMG Editor named among top 25 Women in Digital 2020





Nation Media Group Editor Wayua Muli has been named in the Top 25 Women in the digital space in 2020.

The list announced on December 16, recognizes Kenyan women who have made a phenomenal impact on the growth and use of the digital space.

It includes women entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, government officials, and content creators who have transformed businesses and society using the digital space.

Speaking to Nairobi News, Wayua said was surprised but honored to be among those recognized.

At NMG she is tasked with the design, development, and execution of innovative content monetization models. Her role revolves around the use of consumer data and analytics to create content monetization models applicable in different digital platforms.

Her newly created role is in response to the impact of the global digital disruption of legacy media channels.

Others who made the cut are digital content creator Elsa Majimbo, fellow content creator Azziad Nasenya, Ivy Muigai who is a Communications Officer at Zetech University, and Jumuia Kenya public relations guru Pauline Masese.