NMG digital platform celebrates first birthday

The Nation Media Group (NMG) on September 3, 2021, marked a year since the launch of its continental digital platform- Nation.Africa.

NMG’s Chief Executive (CEO) Stephen Gitagama expressed satisfaction with the Group’s digital transformation journey that has placed it as a leader in the mobile publishing landscape in Africa.

The bold step undertaken 12 months ago, he noted, was not only a turning point towards becoming a modern digital content company, but also a realisation of the organization’s long-standing vision to be the Media of Africa for Africa.

“Today, as we mark one year since its launch, I look back with a lot of pride and conviction on the highlights that have materialized in just 12 months. From the opportunity to create content verticals such as Nation Puzzles and Nation Audio, to hitting over 355,000 registrations on the platform and launching the first ever content paywall in the Kenyan media industry with over 115,000 paid subscribers to date – these are very encouraging milestones,” said the CEO.

“I believe this will reposition NMG as Africa’s #1 independent media brand from a regional multimedia powerhouse in legacy media platforms to a modern digital media Pan-African Brand with global reach,” he added.

In a statement, Mr Gitagama expressed gratitude to the consumers, NMG family, shareholders, and stakeholders for believing in the Group’s mission to transform Africa through empowering its audiences through engaging, high-quality content that creates value and resonate with their expectations.

“Thank you for continuously giving us feedback and being part of this exciting journey. You are the reason we work so hard. Having you as part of our community continues to propel us to understand you more, innovate more, and consistently deliver on our promise,” he said.

The CEO lauded the painstaking process it takes to produce creative concepts, troubleshooting, data mining that goes on in the back end saying “it’s nothing short of commendable”.

“Each of you is a critical cog in the wheel that brings African content to our consumers. Let’s keep going!” he concluded.