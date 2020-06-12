Nkurunziza: Uhuru orders flags flown at half-mast

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday directed both the East African Community and the Kenyan flags be flown at half-mast at all public buildings and public grounds from Saturday in honour of the late Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza.

In a presidential proclamation, the Head of State ordered all affected entities in the country and in all Kenya’s diplomatic missions abroad to heed the directive.

“In solidarity with our brothers and sisters in the Republic of Burundi, the wider EAC and the whole of Africa who are in deep mourning at the loss of a Great Son of Africa I, Uhuru Kenyatta, under the authority vested in me as the President of the Republic of Kenya, do hereby order and direct that in memory of the Late President Pierre Nkurunziza, and in solemn solidarity and mourning; the Flag of the East African Community and the Flag of the Republic of Kenya shall be flown at half-mast from dawn on Saturday, 13 until sunset on the day of his interment,” said President Kenyatta.

President Nkurunziza died on June 9 aged 55 years of what authorities said was a heart attack.

Rumours swirled on social media about his death, with some suspecting he had been infected by coronavirus.

His wife, first lady Denise Bucumi, who was recovering from the coronavirus in a Nairobi hospital, flew back to Bujumbura late Tuesday.