Lawyers Nelson Havi, James Orengo and Cliff Ombeta addressing the media moments after being kicked out of JKIA on March 28, 2018. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

A contingent of police officers roughed up lawyers James Orengo, Julie Soweto, Nelson Havi and Cliff Ombeta at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The lawyers were also kicked out of the airport as they tried to serve the Immigration Department with court orders.

Journalists were also ordered out of JKIA.

High Court Judge George Odunga had on Wednesday, convicted Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, Inspector General Joseph Boinnet and Immigration Director Gordon Kihalangwa for contempt of court.

Justice Odunga summoned them to appear in court 10am Thursday for sentencing..

The judge also ordered that National Super Alliance activist Mr Miguna Miguna be released from detention, at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, unconditionally.

The airport was calm for the better part of the evening but security was later beefed up when the lawyers arrived.

“”The Kenyan government is not keen to follow the rule of law. The GSU officers have clobbered us meaning the handshake between Uhuru and Raila is also baseless”, said Senator Orengo.

“This is state terror. The way we have been attacked yet all we were doing was try to serve the government officers with a court ruling. What we got in return was a deployment of GSU which was later beefed up and all of us were attacked and more particularly our colleague Julie Soweto and Cliff Ombeta,” said Senator James Orengo.