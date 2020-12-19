Nigerian artists say Bebe Cool ‘set us up’

The fallout from the arrest and detention of Nigerian artists in Kampala has taken a fresh twist with one of them accusing Ugandan singer Bebe Cool of framing them.

Musicians Omah Ley and Temilade Openyi were nabbed by authorities in the Ugandan capital last week.

They were later charged with holding an illegal concert and flouting restrictions on public gatherings out in place to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The duo was later unconditionally released after spending two nights in custody and upon their return to Nigeria, Temilade, alias TEMS, has shared his thoughts on social media.

He tore into Bebe Cool in a not so diplomatic fashion and even asked him ‘not to visit Nigeria for the rest of his life’ while trading several accusations.

“You called the Police on us, you got us arrested,” he said. He did not justify the allegations.

Adding: “If you ever find out I am in the same place as you, run for your life because I will not be in chains. And nothing will stop me from pouncing on you.”

Bebe Cool, real name Moses Ssali, is a popular season in East Africa.

He also is son to a former Minister in President Yoweri Museveni’s government and has recently been spotted touring the country campaigning for the incumbent ahead of the 2022 general elections.