Nick Mwendwa begins hunting for votes with his ‘big achievements’

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has pointed at Harambee Stars’ qualification to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations as the biggest achievement of his first four-year term in office.

He spoke on Saturday at Safari Park hotel in Nairobi while addressing FKF delegates at the body’s Annual General Meeting.

“We have done a lot of things (in our first term) including training over 2000 coaches and referees countrywide,” explained Mwendwa.

“We also have a centre of excellence for our U15 team, have improved women football but the pinnacle of all these achievements is Harambee Stars participation at the Africa Cup of Nations after a 15-year absence,” he said.

Stars qualified for the continental showpiece after beating Ghana and Ethiopia at home in the qualification matches.

But the team struggled at the tournament finals in Egypt, winning one and losing two of their fixtures in Cairo.

The women’s national team also qualified for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

SECOND TERM

Mwendwa is considered favourite to be re-elected for a second and final four-year term after an electoral code prepared by FKF was overwhelmingly passed by the 78 delegates in attendance at the AGM.

The board will be headed by Prof Edwin Wamukoya as the chairperson with Eunice Lamala serving as the secretary.

Abdi Said and Elina Shiveka are the other members of the board while Sam Karanja, Viola Ochoki and Kenneth Kamenju have been drafted as substitute members.

Former FKF president Sam Nyamweya, former Vihiga governor Moses Akaranga and Nairobi businessman Simon Mburu have already expressed interest in challenging Mwendwa.