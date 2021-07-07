Join our Telegram Channel
NHIF to discard card, introduce fingerprints

By Amina Wako July 7th, 2021 1 min read

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) has introduced the use of fingerprints to identify its 8.9 million members and their dependents.

The move is meant to tackle fraud and speed up the payment of medical claims.

The State-funded medical insurance scheme has started mass biometric registration as it migrates from the use of NHIF cards and national identity cards as the mode of identification— both of which have provided loopholes for fraudulent claims.

In a move to eliminate manual processing of hospital bills, the biometric registration will run together with the installation of an electronic claims system.

Hospitals have up to July 11 to switch to the new system and NHIF members will need to be registered under biometrics to access their cover.

The fingers of members and their dependents can be registered either at NHIF service points or contracted hospitals countrywide.

E-claim system has already been deployed to hospitals in Western, Nyanza, Central, Coast, parts of Nairobi, Eastern and, Rift Valley regions.

