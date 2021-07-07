NHIF to discard card, introduce fingerprints





The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) has introduced the use of fingerprints to identify its 8.9 million members and their dependents.

The move is meant to tackle fraud and speed up the payment of medical claims.

The State-funded medical insurance scheme has started mass biometric registration as it migrates from the use of NHIF cards and national identity cards as the mode of identification— both of which have provided loopholes for fraudulent claims.

In a move to eliminate manual processing of hospital bills, the biometric registration will run together with the installation of an electronic claims system.

Freedom is around the corner. After July 11, 2021, you will no longer need a card to access health services. You will also not have to worry about leaving behind your card for your dependants. Migrate to Biometrics TODAY.#NHIFKenya #SupaCover pic.twitter.com/9v3oJSJOwO — NHIF Kenya (@nhifkenya) June 29, 2021

Hospitals have up to July 11 to switch to the new system and NHIF members will need to be registered under biometrics to access their cover.

The fingers of members and their dependents can be registered either at NHIF service points or contracted hospitals countrywide.

E-claim system has already been deployed to hospitals in Western, Nyanza, Central, Coast, parts of Nairobi, Eastern and, Rift Valley regions.

