President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto (right) commissions phase two of the expansion of Ngong Road. PHOTO | NATION

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday commissioned phase two of the Ngong Road expansion project that will cost Sh2.2 billion.

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) awarded World Kogyo Kaihatsu Construction Company the contract for dualling the 2.4 km stretch of road.

The first phase of the project, which entailed dualling of about 2.57km of the road from the Kenya National Library to the junction at the Kilimani Ring Road, was completed earlier this year.

Majority of Kenyan have been impressed by the works done by the Japanese contractors in phase one of the project. For years, major infrastructure projects, such as Thika Road and Outer Ring Road, have been done by Chinese contractors.

World Kogyo Kaihatsu Construction Company is the same company that did Phase I of the project which began in February 2016 and runs from the Kenya National Library to Ring Road Junction.

The expansion will include dualling of the Dagoretti corner -Karen junction section which is fully funded by the government at a cost of Sh1.98 billion.

According to KURA, “Scope of work will include construction of dual carriageway, improve junctions, bus bays, Non-Motorized Transport, Intelligent Transport System for Phase One and Two and the landscaping for the preservation of the environment and beautification.”

Other ongoing KURA construction projects include Upgrading of Outer Ring Road, Upgrading to Bitumen Standards of Eastlands Roads and Construction of Access Road to Ruai Police Station among others.