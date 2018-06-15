From left: Phyllis Ngirita, Sophy Karimi Kinyua and Anne Ngirita when they appeared before Milimani Law Court on June 12, 2018. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

A poster of an event by the Ngirita family that has been circulating on social media citing the Kenya Red Cross as one of the partners is a fake.

This is according to the Kenya Red Cross which has advised members of the public to disregard it.

The poster had indicated that Kenya Red Cross was one of their partners for an event by Ngirita Foundation that was to be held on Saturday at Mirera Primary School in Naivasha.

Please disregard this poster circulating on Social Media. pic.twitter.com/J1mB5yNUIf — Kenya Red Cross (@KenyaRedCross) June 15, 2018

NYS SCANDAL

Two Ngirita siblings – Ann and Jeremiah – were used as the face of the medical drive.

The Ngiritas came into national limelight after it was discovered that through their company they fraudulently received Sh59 million from the National Youth Service (NYS).

The mother, Lucy Ngirita, her daughters Ann and Phyllis – and son Jeremiah Gichini are among the suspects implicated in the Sh469 million NYS scam.

The family is still being held in remand while their mother was recently admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital.