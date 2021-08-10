Join our Telegram Channel
Ngilu’s Twitter rant at DP Ruto

By Amina Wako August 10th, 2021 1 min read

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has commenced a sustained political attack on Deputy President William Ruto, accusing him of among others, watching on as farmers in the Rift Valley make losses from planting maize.

A majority of the Deputy President’s support is believed to be from the Rift Valley.

But then, farmers from these areas have had to grapple with challenges that led to lower production of maize and other grains, a situation that has forced the government to import hundreds of thousands of maize from Tanzania and Uganda.

In a series of tweets on social media, Ngilu has also accused the DP of not doing enough in his position as the second in command to cushion farmers from making losses.

The outbursts come a day after Ngilu also blasted the DP over his claim he’s had to apologize to Turkish businessman Harun Aydin on behalf of the government.

Aydin, an ally of the DP, left the country under mysterious circumstances on Monday, August 9, 2021, two days after he had been arrested and detained by authorities.

“Just talked and apologized on behalf of GoK (Government of Kenya) to Aydin Harun, now in Turkey, who was politically arrested, tortured, and falsely profiled as a ‘terrorist’ but later asked to fly out not to a shame those involved. Political pettiness is expensive/dangerous and will destroy our economy. Shame,” he tweeted.

But Ngilu, a known ardent critic of the DP, questioned the apology and also wondered aloud if the second in command was running a parallel government to that of his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta.

 

 

