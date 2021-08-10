Ngilu’s Twitter rant at DP Ruto

President Uhuru Kenyatta makes a funny facial expression at Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu during the burial ceremony of Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyongo’s mother in Kisumu. PHOTO | COURTESY

President Uhuru Kenyatta makes a funny facial expression at Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu during the burial ceremony of Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyongo’s mother in Kisumu. PHOTO | COURTESY





Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has commenced a sustained political attack on Deputy President William Ruto, accusing him of among others, watching on as farmers in the Rift Valley make losses from planting maize.

A majority of the Deputy President’s support is believed to be from the Rift Valley.

But then, farmers from these areas have had to grapple with challenges that led to lower production of maize and other grains, a situation that has forced the government to import hundreds of thousands of maize from Tanzania and Uganda.

In a series of tweets on social media, Ngilu has also accused the DP of not doing enough in his position as the second in command to cushion farmers from making losses.

3/14

You have been the Minister for Agriculture and you are now serving 8 yrs as the Chair for Intergovernmental Budgetary and Economic Council (IBEC) which is the highest executive budgetary organ in the country that can allocate resources to any important government agenda — Charity Ngilu (@mamangilu) August 10, 2021

7/14

It did not occur to you that more resources directed to agriculture would have pulled millions of people out of poverty as the Chairperson of Intergovernmental Budgetary and Economic Council (IBEC) and Minister for Agriculture in the grand coalition government? — Charity Ngilu (@mamangilu) August 10, 2021

The outbursts come a day after Ngilu also blasted the DP over his claim he’s had to apologize to Turkish businessman Harun Aydin on behalf of the government.

Aydin, an ally of the DP, left the country under mysterious circumstances on Monday, August 9, 2021, two days after he had been arrested and detained by authorities.

“Just talked and apologized on behalf of GoK (Government of Kenya) to Aydin Harun, now in Turkey, who was politically arrested, tortured, and falsely profiled as a ‘terrorist’ but later asked to fly out not to a shame those involved. Political pettiness is expensive/dangerous and will destroy our economy. Shame,” he tweeted.

But Ngilu, a known ardent critic of the DP, questioned the apology and also wondered aloud if the second in command was running a parallel government to that of his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta.