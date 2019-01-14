Newly ordained evangelist Size 8 to host her first crusade





Newly ordained evangelist Size 8 will host her first crusade on January 20 after graduating from Harvesters Global Church Bible Training School in December last year.

Size 8 shared the news with her fans on social media with a poster that invited all to the crusade to be held in Riruta Stadium.

“The Revival Crusade with Evangelist Size 8 Reborn at Riruta stadium hapo BP from 3pm. Entry free,” read part of the poster.

She also shared her brief story of her journey from singing secular music to being called by God to be used as a mouth piece to evangelize.

“Who God calls, He justifies. He uses anything for His will and His glory. He is not a respecter of persons. It doesn’t matter your past. God calls you before you are born and sets you apart for His glory,” wrote Size 8.

She added: “Like Paul the apostle a MURDERER OF THE CHRISTIANS met Jesus on His way to Damascus and became one of the most radical witness of Jesus Christ. So has God called Linet Munyali Muraya from the heart of SINFUL MUSIC AND THE WORLD to be His mouth piece an evangelist to Kenya and the world. Father I finally accept your call to go out fully and represent you. To God be the glory. Let your will be done.”